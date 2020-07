Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court alarm system

NOW OPEN FOR APPOINTMENT ONLY IN-PERSON TOURS...



Call or email our leasing team today for details!



Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville. With open 9-foot ceilings and apartment homes as large as 1,435 square feet, Durant at Sugarloaf's 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans have enough space to suit anybody's needs! Our pet friendly homes boast extra storage space, crown molding, ceramic tile accents, separate dining areas, full-size washer/dryer connections, oversized walk-in closets, and private balconies. Our luxurious amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck, 24/7 fitness center, 2 lighted tennis courts, playground, car care center, scenic lake, and video monitored controlled access entry gate. Call today to schedule your personalized tour of our beautiful Lawrencevil