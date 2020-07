Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home to raise your family. Newly renovated kitchen with Granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel refrigerator, new tile on the dining and kitchen floor. House with 3 spacious rooms upstairs and 2 full baths. Tray ceilings in the master bedroom and garden tub in master bath. Hardwood floors in the living room. Minutes from Downtown Lawrenceville, excellent restaurants and parks to enjoy with your children.