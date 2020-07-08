325 Firecrest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ranch with a rocking chair front porch on a full finished basement. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Formal dining room. Large vaulted family room with stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with gas range and builtin microwave. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Heated and cooled sun porch looking over a private fenced backyard. 2 car garage

Ranch with a rocking chair front porch on a full finished basement. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Formal dining room. Large vaulted family room with stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with gas range and builtin microwave. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Heated and cooled sun porch looking over a private fenced backyard. 2 car garage