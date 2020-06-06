All apartments in Lawrenceville
286 New Hope Road
286 New Hope Road

286 New Hope Road · No Longer Available
Location

286 New Hope Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Farmhouse with Beautiful Hardwood Floors - Recently renovated.
This 946 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 286 New Hope Rd Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Recently painted inside and out. Apple Trees, Pecan Trees, Mature Oak Trees and Blueberry bush!
Laundry room off of kitchen.
Set back from road with large parking area.
Storage shed in rear. Available NOW!

Elementary: Simonton
Middle School: Richards
High School: Central Gwinnett High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 New Hope Road have any available units?
286 New Hope Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 New Hope Road have?
Some of 286 New Hope Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 New Hope Road currently offering any rent specials?
286 New Hope Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 New Hope Road pet-friendly?
No, 286 New Hope Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 286 New Hope Road offer parking?
Yes, 286 New Hope Road offers parking.
Does 286 New Hope Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 New Hope Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 New Hope Road have a pool?
No, 286 New Hope Road does not have a pool.
Does 286 New Hope Road have accessible units?
No, 286 New Hope Road does not have accessible units.
Does 286 New Hope Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 New Hope Road does not have units with dishwashers.
