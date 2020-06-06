286 New Hope Road

Amenities
Charming Farmhouse with Beautiful Hardwood Floors - Recently renovated.
This 946 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 286 New Hope Rd Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Recently painted inside and out. Apple Trees, Pecan Trees, Mature Oak Trees and Blueberry bush!
Laundry room off of kitchen.
Set back from road with large parking area.
Storage shed in rear. Available NOW!
SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment at www.nobanksatlanta.com
See Requirements, and Apply Here:
http://nobanksatlanta.com/how-to-get-approved/
More pics
http://nobanksatlanta.com/286/
Elementary: Simonton
Middle School: Richards
High School: Central Gwinnett High
