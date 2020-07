Amenities

2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Interior features include open kitchens with breakfast bars, full-size washer/dryer connections, berber-style carpet and walk-in closets. This Lawrenceville community boasts an array of amenities such as swimming pool with relaxing sundeck, Wi-Fi Cafe with complimentary self-service coffee bar and 24/7 cardio and fitness studio. Further conveniences include 24/7 online rent pay service, 24-hour emergency maintenance and planned resident activities.