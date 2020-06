Amenities

!!!Commercial Lease!!! Location! Location! Location! Welcome to your completely updated and remodeled well-lighted office space centrally located in Gwinnett County, in the heart of Lawrenceville downtown near Gwinnett County and Georgia Administrative Offices. Minutes from I-85, GA-316 and Hwy 29, Mall of Georgia and much more! 5 spacious and well-lighted rooms, includes a reception, waiting area & Half Bath. Wide Entry and hall areas. Suite#B & Suite#C can be leased together