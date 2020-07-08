All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 203 Greenbridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
203 Greenbridge Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

203 Greenbridge Court

203 Green Bridge Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

203 Green Bridge Ct, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Townhouse in Attractive Neighborhood - Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room
Kitchen with Appliances
3 Bedrooms Upstairs
Two Car Garage.

Nearby Schools:
Jenkins Elementary
Jordan Middle
Central Gwinnett High

--Please Call to Schedule a Viewing--
For more Information: 770-557-1744
For More Houses or to Apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

(Upload Last Two Paystubs with your Application)
$35.00 per Adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2920003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Greenbridge Court have any available units?
203 Greenbridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 203 Greenbridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
203 Greenbridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Greenbridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 203 Greenbridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 203 Greenbridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 203 Greenbridge Court offers parking.
Does 203 Greenbridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Greenbridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Greenbridge Court have a pool?
No, 203 Greenbridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 203 Greenbridge Court have accessible units?
No, 203 Greenbridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Greenbridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Greenbridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Greenbridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Greenbridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University