115 Wayside Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Cute Cape Cod on Corner Lot - Great Location, Corner Lot. Great Room with Fireplace. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Plenty of Cabinet Space. Master Bedroom on Main Floor with Connecting Bath. Two Bedrooms Upstairs with Bonus Room Over Garage. Large Deck with Patio Furniture, Fire Pit in Large Back Yard. Double Garage. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Simonton Elementary, Jordan Middle School, Central Gwinnett High School.



Directions: From I-85 North to Right on 120 Duluth Hwy to Jackson Street-Turns into New Hope Rd, Left on Wayside Dr on Corner.



