115 Wayside Drive
115 Wayside Drive

115 Wayside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 Wayside Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Cute Cape Cod on Corner Lot - Great Location, Corner Lot. Great Room with Fireplace. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Plenty of Cabinet Space. Master Bedroom on Main Floor with Connecting Bath. Two Bedrooms Upstairs with Bonus Room Over Garage. Large Deck with Patio Furniture, Fire Pit in Large Back Yard. Double Garage. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Simonton Elementary, Jordan Middle School, Central Gwinnett High School.

Directions: From I-85 North to Right on 120 Duluth Hwy to Jackson Street-Turns into New Hope Rd, Left on Wayside Dr on Corner.

(RLNE5545165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

