Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

11 Apartments for rent in LaGrange, GA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
16 Units Available
Lee`s Crossing
119 Old Airport Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$770
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$935
1259 sqft
Where quality living meets affordability. Just minutes from the downtown square, city park, restaurants and much more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Woodland Trail
140 N Davis Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans on tree-lined property. Near I-185. Mable cabinets, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Community is on four-acre wooded preserve and features poolside terrace and screened-in porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
247 Baywood Cir
247 Baywood Circle, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2024 sqft
247 Baywood Circle - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 3 bath home with bonus room off upstairs bedroom. Near Highland Marina. Great yard space and back porch. Single car garage and beautiful landscaping already in place.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
137 Woodridge Circle
137 Woodridge Circle, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
137 Woodridge Circle - Spacious well-kept home in desirable neighborhood! Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower. Large country kitchen, fireplace with gas logs in family room.

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
102 St Angela Merici Ct
102 Saint Angela Merici Ct, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2943 sqft
Visit McKeen Realty Facebook to see our virtual tour.4 bedroom 3.5Ba . Over 2900 sq ft.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
313 Ashford Cir
313 Ashford Circle, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3271 sqft
Executive Rental Home in pool community. This 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Dixie Creek Dr
200 Dixie Creek Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1709 sqft
Have your cake and eat it too! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in popular Creekside Subdivision just a stone's throw from Downtown LaGrange.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Ashling Dr
116 Ashling Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3055 sqft
Wonderful house in great family neighborhood. Master on main level with 2 additional bedrooms. Large family room, separate living room/office, separate dining room, eat in breakfast area. Upstairs is 4th bedroom or bonus room with bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Beechwood Cir
222 Beechwood Circle, LaGrange, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Recently renovated with new cement siding, new deck, kitchen remodel, hardwood floors throughout, large laundry room. Excellent subdivision walk to schools & playground/park. Hollis Hand School Zone.
Results within 5 miles of LaGrange

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
231 Murphy Rd
231 Murphy Road, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2288 sqft
Outstanding home for lease just a stone's throw from Great Wolf Lodge and I-85 Access! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
207 Lakeview Ct
207 Lakeview Court, Troup County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
4861 sqft
Executive style home located on West Point Lake now available for lease! This 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home features a spacious layout with vaulted family room featuring a stacked stone fireplace adjacent to the kitchen, which
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in LaGrange, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for LaGrange renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

