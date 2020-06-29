Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking hot tub

Woodland Trail, the premier apartment community in LaGrange. Located just two miles from Exit 18 on I-85, Woodland Trail is at the center of all the LaGrange area has to offer: excellent proximity to Atlanta, Columbus and Montgomery, choice dining, shopping, recreation, cultural arts and positive economic growth! With its balance of historic small-town charm and a vibrant social and business environment, we are proud to call LaGrange home.



Woodland Trail offers large, open 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style apartments with luxurious appointments. True to our name, a nature trail meanders through a beautiful 4-acre hardwood forest with a lovely picnic area under its canopy. Our clubhouse features an outdoor grilling and lounging setting you will enjoy year-round.



Location, affordability, and lifestyle. You've found us. Stay awhile.