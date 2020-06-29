All apartments in LaGrange
Woodland Trail

140 N Davis Rd · (706) 204-1723
Location

140 N Davis Rd, LaGrange, GA 30241

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0627 · Avail. Aug 26

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 0429 · Avail. Sep 3

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 0427 · Avail. Aug 22

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0432 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 0633 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 0231 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Trail.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
hot tub
Woodland Trail, the premier apartment community in LaGrange. Located just two miles from Exit 18 on I-85, Woodland Trail is at the center of all the LaGrange area has to offer: excellent proximity to Atlanta, Columbus and Montgomery, choice dining, shopping, recreation, cultural arts and positive economic growth! With its balance of historic small-town charm and a vibrant social and business environment, we are proud to call LaGrange home.

Woodland Trail offers large, open 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style apartments with luxurious appointments. True to our name, a nature trail meanders through a beautiful 4-acre hardwood forest with a lovely picnic area under its canopy. Our clubhouse features an outdoor grilling and lounging setting you will enjoy year-round.

Location, affordability, and lifestyle. You've found us. Stay awhile.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $100-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 75 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Trail have any available units?
Woodland Trail has 9 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodland Trail have?
Some of Woodland Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Trail is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Trail offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Trail offers parking.
Does Woodland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Trail have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Trail has a pool.
Does Woodland Trail have accessible units?
No, Woodland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Trail has units with air conditioning.
