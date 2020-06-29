Amenities
Woodland Trail, the premier apartment community in LaGrange. Located just two miles from Exit 18 on I-85, Woodland Trail is at the center of all the LaGrange area has to offer: excellent proximity to Atlanta, Columbus and Montgomery, choice dining, shopping, recreation, cultural arts and positive economic growth! With its balance of historic small-town charm and a vibrant social and business environment, we are proud to call LaGrange home.
Woodland Trail offers large, open 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style apartments with luxurious appointments. True to our name, a nature trail meanders through a beautiful 4-acre hardwood forest with a lovely picnic area under its canopy. Our clubhouse features an outdoor grilling and lounging setting you will enjoy year-round.
Location, affordability, and lifestyle. You've found us. Stay awhile.