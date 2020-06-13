Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1536 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
608 16th Ave S
608 16th Ave S, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1283 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA. Living room, dining area, full kitchen with breakfast room, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room with W/D connections. Central H/A. Patio. Termite contract.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3401 Summerville Rd
3401 Summerville Rd, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
2000 sqft
Spacious home. Front porch area, Living room w/ fireplace , Kitchen w/ stove.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
37 Cedarwood Ct
37 Cedarwood Court, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,355
1779 sqft
Welcome to The Meadowood! - Grand home nestled in a cul-de-sac, offers 2000 sq ft w/4 bdrms 2/ba. Kitchen is a chefs delight w/stainless appliances, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and accented by tile back splash.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
68 Misty Forest Dr
68 Misty Forest Dr, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1901 sqft
Living Room w/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Full Kitchen, Electric Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator w/ Ice-Maker, Dishwasher, 2 Car Garage, Central H/A, Patio, Rear fence, Burglar Alarm, Sprinkler System

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
50 Brentwood Dr
50 Brentwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1542 sqft
Living room w/fireplace, dining area, full kitchen, electric stove, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, laundry room, 2 car garage, central h/a, patio & burglar alarm. Caged animals only - No Dogs or Cats allowed.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
63 Mill Pond Lane
63 Mill Pond Ln, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1210 sqft
- 3 Bedrooms, 2Baths Located in a cul de sac Lee County schools Covered Patio Kitchen to include Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher Directions: Hwy 80W from Hwy 280 Intersection, turn right into The Lakes S/D, then right onto Mill Pond, then left
Results within 1 mile of Phenix City

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Lee Rd 551
107 Lee Road 551, Lee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1449 sqft
107 Lee Rd 551 Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Lee County School District - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring in desirable Lee Co school district.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
87 Lee Road 2134
87 Le Rd 2134, Smiths Station, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1962 sqft
Great room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,office, electric stove, fridge w/ ice maker, built-in dishwasher, laundry room, walk-in closets, granite counter tops throughout the house,hardwood floors in great room and dining room,

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10 Lee Road 2175
10 Lee Road 2175, Lee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1954 sqft
Large fenced corner lot in Cul-De-Sac. 2-car Garage on side of home. Great room. Dining area. Full kitchen with a breakfast bar. W/D connections. Partial carpet with hardwood floors. Electrical dryer needed. Walk-in closets. Central H/A.

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
4310 3rd Avenue
4310 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$799
1384 sqft
A charming rental home in Columbus! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,384 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Wood flooring --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Front porch --Pet
Results within 5 miles of Phenix City
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Ashley Station Apartment Homes
2321 Olive St, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans. Community has two sparkling pool with areas to sunbathe. Controlled entry for added safety.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
40 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3934 LINDEN CIRCLE
3934 Linden Circle, Columbus, GA
Studio
$650
864 sqft
Beautiful 2BR 1BA home completely fenced in yard. freshly Painted inside with appliances to include Refrigerator. Brand New Roof installed March 2020. Nice Deck for Entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
61 Eddy Drive
61 Eddy Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1428 sqft
A coveted rental home located in Columbus! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,428 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Covered front porch --Detached carport --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Annie Court
7 Annie Ct, Russell County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
4307 sqft
7 Annie Court Available 10/01/20 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Home in a great school district! Pending Application - Beautiful home center cul-de-sac, quiet neighborhood, very large fenced back yard, one bedroom one bath on main floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3103 College Avenue
3103 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1252 sqft
3103 College Avenue Available 07/15/20 Off Highway 185! - This is a beautiful home with updates! There is a screened porch which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool summer nights! **This property is currently pending a contract to be sold.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3836 Mulberry Dr
3836 Mulberry Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
2077 sqft
TONS of space to make it your own!!!! Great large fenced yard. Large open kitchen with eat in area, lot's of counter space in the kitchen and all appliances stay! Kitchen open to large family room with fireplace to cozy up to.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5272 Boyd Dr
5272 Boyd Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1265 sqft
Great room with a fireplace. Formal dining room. Full kitchen with a gas stove and refrigerator(tenant responsibility). W/D connection. Outside storage room. Carport. Central gas heat and central air. Patio and screened in porch. Partial fencing.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1601 Doerun Dr
1601 Doerun Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1514 sqft
SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE! Amazing 3 BR 2 BA Brick home with over 1500 SF in a wonderful community in North Columbus, Lovely Living Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Delightful kitchen with Eating Area, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floors, Plus Stove,

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
2588 sqft
Large, 2-story home in a safe and quiet neighborhood located only minutes from Fort Benning. Open floor plan on lower level with large living area with fire place, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.
City Guide for Phenix City, AL

With its deep-seeded historical roots dating back to the 19th century, its award-winning community and its sometimes Georgia/sometimes Alabama lifestyle, Phenix City is a surefire bet. With an abundance of cheap apartments to choose from in outstanding apartment communities, your new Phenix apartment rental is only a few clicks away.

When it comes to apartment rentals in Phenix City, quality living is the standard. But this doesn’t mean that rents are high or that the people are pretentious. In fact, apartment rentals in Phenix City are pretty cheap and the people are as charming as their southern accents would let on. Renting an apartment here simply means that you can find a one-bedroom apartment for about $500 complete with upgrades and amenities. Typically, one-bedroom apartments in Phenix range between $500-$750 and while two-bedrooms range from to $600 to $895. Phenix City apartment rentals are also full of amenities and it’s not unlikely that your new apartment will feature a pool, balcony, in-unit washer and dryer and some paid utilities (at least water, sewer, trash).

As you may have guessed, luxury apartments in Phenix City are all around. Local apartment communities like Steeple Crest Luxury Apartments roll out the red carpet for residents and offer spacious apartments without breaking the bank for the finer things in life. Paying around $755 here will land you a 912 square foot one bedroom apartment packed to the brim with great features such as gourmet kitchens, tanning salons on site, Wi-Fi at the pool, fitness/cycling center, and gated access in your new apartment. There are also some great, furnished apartments in Phenix for those moving with a lighter load. While you can find furnished apartments at some of the luxury apartments in town you can also tap into that humble side and pay less at communities like Greenleaf Apartments, which features furnished apartments and short-term leases.

Another glorious thing about this sweet southern city is that virtually every apartment community offers a move-in special, renewal incentives or some other perk for future and current renters. Move-in deposits without specials cost between $300-$500. Those moving with pets will be happy to know that Phenix has no shortage of pet-friendly apartments. Some units only require a pet deposit while other also require a monthly pet rent of about $15 so be sure to check before committing to life with a four-legged roommate.

Saving so much money in rent for your new Phenix City apartment, you’ll be able to take in all the city has to offer. From golf and shopping during the day to testing out the local nightlife (Phenix shares its hotspots with neighboring Columbus, Georgia), you can enjoy your new phenomenal apartment in Phenix City. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Phenix City, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Phenix City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

