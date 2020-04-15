Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

301 Springdale - Wonderfully updated home in a well established neighborhood just off downtown LaGrange. Brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new HVAC systems for efficient heating and cooling, beautiful hardwood floors, two open air porches one of which has built in seating and a screened in porch complete with a ceiling fan to keep you cool and mosquito free in the summer! Large bedrooms, lots of built in storage and bursting at the seams with charm, call today!



NO SMOKING / NO PETS

City of LaGrange utilities

HHE / GNMS / LHS



(RLNE5767702)