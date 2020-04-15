All apartments in LaGrange
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

301 Springdale

301 Springdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Springdale Drive, LaGrange, GA 30240

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
301 Springdale - Wonderfully updated home in a well established neighborhood just off downtown LaGrange. Brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new HVAC systems for efficient heating and cooling, beautiful hardwood floors, two open air porches one of which has built in seating and a screened in porch complete with a ceiling fan to keep you cool and mosquito free in the summer! Large bedrooms, lots of built in storage and bursting at the seams with charm, call today!

NO SMOKING / NO PETS
City of LaGrange utilities
HHE / GNMS / LHS

(RLNE5767702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Springdale have any available units?
301 Springdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in LaGrange, GA.
What amenities does 301 Springdale have?
Some of 301 Springdale's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Springdale currently offering any rent specials?
301 Springdale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Springdale pet-friendly?
No, 301 Springdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in LaGrange.
Does 301 Springdale offer parking?
No, 301 Springdale does not offer parking.
Does 301 Springdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Springdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Springdale have a pool?
No, 301 Springdale does not have a pool.
Does 301 Springdale have accessible units?
No, 301 Springdale does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Springdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Springdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Springdale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Springdale has units with air conditioning.
