Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kingsland, GA

Finding an apartment in Kingsland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 WOODHAVEN DRIVE
145 W Woodhaven Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1288 sqft
145 WOODHAVEN DR - AVAILABLE ON 06/02/2020 - 3 BR, 2 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH FENCED YARD, CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, I-95, SHOPPING, AND AREA ATTRACTIONS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, 2 CAR GARAGE. (RLNE3272636)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
171 Huntington Dr
171 Huntington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
3 BR/2 BA Home in The Meadows Subdivision. The home features wood flooring throughout the main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower in the master bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
132 E Lakemont Dr
132 East Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
906 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom Charming brick duplex. Recently renovated with all new wood look tile throughout and new interior paint. Conveniently located in between Kingsland and St Marys and close to Kings Bay Sub-Base.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
238 Merriwood Circle
238 Merriwood Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1390 sqft
3 BR/2 BA home with new laminate flooring - no carpet anywhere. Partiallly fenced yard. $50 application fee for each adult over 18. Your monthly income should be at least 3 times the rent. Good rental and credit history required.
Results within 5 miles of Kingsland
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 Baltic Court
304 Baltic Court, St. Marys, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
892 sqft
304 Baltic Court Available 07/02/20 304 BALTIC CT - PENDING APPLICATION - AVAILABLE ON 07/02/2020 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK DUPLEX IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. RECENTLY RENOVATED! TILE FLOORING.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
145 Retreat Pl
145 Retreat Place, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1320 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. Split floor plan. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry. Large lot in country type setting.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
48206 Meridian Trail
48206 Meridian Trl, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1904 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Hilliard FL is now available.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
109 Victoria Cir
109 Victorias Circle, St. Marys, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2243 sqft
5 BR/3BA Home with open living area and master bedroom on main level. The home features an eat in kitchen, a loft on the second floor and a large fenced in back yard. Call to schedule your viewing today! Pet fee $300 per pet. Max 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
105 Porter Way
105 Porter Way, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has ceramic tile in main living areas, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms.The master bedroom features a double vanity and a walk in closet with a split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
314 Deerfield Circle
314 Deerfield Circle, Camden County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1988 sqft
314 Deerfield Circle - PENDING APPLICATION - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Separate den and a living room with fireplace. No carpet, tile, laminate and Pergo flooring.

1 of 47

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
270 Alexanders Ct
270 Alexanders Court, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2074 sqft
WOW!!! Simply gorgeous home that comes with 180 degrees of beautiful tidal/marsh waterfront views of the Crooked River. Home has beautiful granite countertops and stunning Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
86090 Venetian Ave.
86090 Venetian Avenue, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1718 sqft
86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
86156 Oak Tree Lane
86156 Oak Tree Lane, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1656 sqft
Location! Location! - This clean and well maintained 3BR/2.5 BA Duplex is available now! Downstairs features a large, open kitchen/living room area, half bath, double sliding doors to small backyard. New, stainless steel appliances to be installed.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kingsland, GA

Finding an apartment in Kingsland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

