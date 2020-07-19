1425 Oconnor Drive

Amenities

Spacious townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths All Electric. Lots of room for a family! This townhome is located near the border of Stockbridge and Jonesboro off of Stockbridge Road. This neighborhood has a community feel while still being within walking distance to downtown Jonesboro. The best of both worlds!



Townhouse includes a great kitchen with new black appliances, new cabinets & countertops, and upgraded tile. With upgraded tile throughout and new tile in all of the bathrooms, you're sure to love the look of the place. Plus, there are washer/dryer connections. No more laundromat!



Don't forget the all electric utilities so no gas bills!



Only $950 per month with a $950 deposit. You don't have to have good credit. All you need is a stable income source and a good rental history with no recent evictions.



Due to the number of call we receive we might not able to answer your calls live.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.