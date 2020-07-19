All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1425 Oconnor Drive

1425 O'connor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 O'connor Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths All Electric. Lots of room for a family! This townhome is located near the border of Stockbridge and Jonesboro off of Stockbridge Road. This neighborhood has a community feel while still being within walking distance to downtown Jonesboro. The best of both worlds!

Townhouse includes a great kitchen with new black appliances, new cabinets & countertops, and upgraded tile. With upgraded tile throughout and new tile in all of the bathrooms, you're sure to love the look of the place. Plus, there are washer/dryer connections. No more laundromat!

Don't forget the all electric utilities so no gas bills!

Only $950 per month with a $950 deposit. You don't have to have good credit. All you need is a stable income source and a good rental history with no recent evictions.

Bad credit or no credit is no problem. All you need is a steady source of income, good rental history and no evictions in the past 3 years. You will need a to make 3 times the monthly rent per month .

Due to the number of call we receive we might not able to answer your calls live. We have tried to answer all your questions here. Please come view the property we look forward to having you our a new tenant

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Oconnor Drive have any available units?
1425 Oconnor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Is 1425 Oconnor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Oconnor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Oconnor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Oconnor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 1425 Oconnor Drive offer parking?
No, 1425 Oconnor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Oconnor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Oconnor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Oconnor Drive have a pool?
No, 1425 Oconnor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Oconnor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Oconnor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Oconnor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Oconnor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Oconnor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Oconnor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
