111 Crowder Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:15 PM

111 Crowder Street

111 Crowder Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 Crowder Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. More photos to come! Spacious 3BR 2.5BA two-story Jonesboro home is move-in ready and features 1680 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. Enjoy the welcoming front porch, updated galley style kitchen, large living room and dining area, large upstairs bedrooms, newly paved front driveway easily accommodates parking for all. A nice sized level backyard complete this home, hurry come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Crowder Street have any available units?
111 Crowder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Is 111 Crowder Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Crowder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Crowder Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 Crowder Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 111 Crowder Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 Crowder Street offers parking.
Does 111 Crowder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Crowder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Crowder Street have a pool?
No, 111 Crowder Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Crowder Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Crowder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Crowder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Crowder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Crowder Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Crowder Street does not have units with air conditioning.

