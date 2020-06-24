All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

109 Irvin Street

109 Irvin Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 Irvin Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
109 Irvin Street-Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home! - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with the master bedroom on the main. Gorgeous hardwood floors, Jack & Jill bathroom on the main. Washer & Dryer included and now all we need is you!

To schedule a viewing please call Redessa Brown 678-674-7769! Text for a faster response. To apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com. Click on available properties, locate the property address and click apply now.

Qualifications:
Individuals must make 3x's the rent verifiable.
No criminal background.
No current or recent evictions.
No more than 3 open collection accounts (Does not include medical or student loans).
No open or current bankruptcies (must be at least 3 years old).
Application fee is $35.00 per adult (18 years and older).

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,095.00
Application Fee: $35.00
Security Deposit: $1,095.00
Available Now!

(RLNE4779060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Irvin Street have any available units?
109 Irvin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Is 109 Irvin Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 Irvin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Irvin Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 Irvin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 109 Irvin Street offer parking?
No, 109 Irvin Street does not offer parking.
Does 109 Irvin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Irvin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Irvin Street have a pool?
No, 109 Irvin Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 Irvin Street have accessible units?
No, 109 Irvin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Irvin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Irvin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Irvin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Irvin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
