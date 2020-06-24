Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

109 Irvin Street-Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home! - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with the master bedroom on the main. Gorgeous hardwood floors, Jack & Jill bathroom on the main. Washer & Dryer included and now all we need is you!



To schedule a viewing please call Redessa Brown 678-674-7769! Text for a faster response. To apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com. Click on available properties, locate the property address and click apply now.



Qualifications:

Individuals must make 3x's the rent verifiable.

No criminal background.

No current or recent evictions.

No more than 3 open collection accounts (Does not include medical or student loans).

No open or current bankruptcies (must be at least 3 years old).

Application fee is $35.00 per adult (18 years and older).



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,095.00

Application Fee: $35.00

Security Deposit: $1,095.00

Available Now!



