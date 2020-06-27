All apartments in Jonesboro
106 Batiste Garden Circle
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

106 Batiste Garden Circle

106 Batiste Garden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

106 Batiste Garden Circle, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REDUCED!! Charming 2/1 Single Family Brick Bungalow In Jonesboro! - NOW PRICED BELOW MARKET! Single family living at apartment pricing!

Adorable all brick 2/1 Ranch And It's Ready For A Tenant! Original refinished hardwood flooring runs throughout---there's not a stitch of carpeting!

Sitting Atop a Full Unfinished Basement with an additional half-bath, This Home Has All of The Space You Need. Not Into Apartment Living, But Only Need Two Bedrooms? Don't Miss This Rare Opportunity To Enjoy Single-Family Living on A Smaller Scale.

The main living space is comprised of a generous living room, Separate Dining Space and Vintage Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, & Refrigerator, Wainscot & Custom Blinds.

The Two Bedrooms, All With Original Hardwood Flooring, Share a Full Bath, Replete With Vintage Tile.

The Large Backyard is Fully Fenced-In. An Enclosed Laundry Room Under the Carport Completes This Lovely Property.

Pets Welcome---even multiples---but no aggressive breeds, please. No Vouchers.

Contact Mike For Viewing Instructions: 404.205.1663.

(RLNE2313179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Batiste Garden Circle have any available units?
106 Batiste Garden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Batiste Garden Circle have?
Some of 106 Batiste Garden Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Batiste Garden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
106 Batiste Garden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Batiste Garden Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Batiste Garden Circle is pet friendly.
Does 106 Batiste Garden Circle offer parking?
Yes, 106 Batiste Garden Circle offers parking.
Does 106 Batiste Garden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Batiste Garden Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Batiste Garden Circle have a pool?
No, 106 Batiste Garden Circle does not have a pool.
Does 106 Batiste Garden Circle have accessible units?
No, 106 Batiste Garden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Batiste Garden Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Batiste Garden Circle has units with dishwashers.
