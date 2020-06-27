106 Batiste Garden Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REDUCED!! Charming 2/1 Single Family Brick Bungalow In Jonesboro! - NOW PRICED BELOW MARKET! Single family living at apartment pricing!



Adorable all brick 2/1 Ranch And It's Ready For A Tenant! Original refinished hardwood flooring runs throughout---there's not a stitch of carpeting!



Sitting Atop a Full Unfinished Basement with an additional half-bath, This Home Has All of The Space You Need. Not Into Apartment Living, But Only Need Two Bedrooms? Don't Miss This Rare Opportunity To Enjoy Single-Family Living on A Smaller Scale.



The main living space is comprised of a generous living room, Separate Dining Space and Vintage Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, & Refrigerator, Wainscot & Custom Blinds.



The Two Bedrooms, All With Original Hardwood Flooring, Share a Full Bath, Replete With Vintage Tile.



The Large Backyard is Fully Fenced-In. An Enclosed Laundry Room Under the Carport Completes This Lovely Property.



Pets Welcome---even multiples---but no aggressive breeds, please. No Vouchers.



Contact Mike For Viewing Instructions: 404.205.1663.



(RLNE2313179)