645 Wellford Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:37 AM

645 Wellford Avenue

645 Wellford Avenue · (404) 948-3050
Location

645 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA 30549

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2230 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Craftsman style, two story on almost a half acre with private backyard. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Bedroom on main level. Kitchen has stained cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and view to great room. Separate dining. Oversized Master Suite has double vanities, separate tub/shower and large master bedroom with large walk-in closet and trey ceilings. Covered back patio.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

