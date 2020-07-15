All apartments in Jackson County
47 Camelot Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

47 Camelot Court

47 Camelot Court · (470) 364-2134
Location

47 Camelot Court, Jackson County, GA 30517

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 47 Camelot Court · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3522 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Now Available!!! 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath - Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Baths Located in a Swim/Tennis community!

Fenced in Backyard!

Daylight Finished Basement!

Master Bath has double vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Whirlpool Tub!

Kitchen features a Breakfast Bar, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry, Microwave, Electric Stove, Granite Counter Tops, and New Stainless Steal Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookup!

WON'T LAST LONG!! MUST SEE!!!

TEXT 470-364-2134 FOR MORE INFORMATION
MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE.... INCOME MUST EQUAL AT LEAST 3 XS RENT .... EXCELLENT REFERENCES REQUIRED !!

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE ONLINE AT WWW.BRAVOREALTYGA.COM

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5873991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Camelot Court have any available units?
47 Camelot Court has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Camelot Court have?
Some of 47 Camelot Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Camelot Court currently offering any rent specials?
47 Camelot Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Camelot Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Camelot Court is pet friendly.
Does 47 Camelot Court offer parking?
No, 47 Camelot Court does not offer parking.
Does 47 Camelot Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Camelot Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Camelot Court have a pool?
Yes, 47 Camelot Court has a pool.
Does 47 Camelot Court have accessible units?
No, 47 Camelot Court does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Camelot Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Camelot Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Camelot Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Camelot Court does not have units with air conditioning.
