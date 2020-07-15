47 Camelot Court

Amenities

Now Available!!! 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath - Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Baths Located in a Swim/Tennis community!



Fenced in Backyard!



Daylight Finished Basement!



Master Bath has double vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Whirlpool Tub!



Kitchen features a Breakfast Bar, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry, Microwave, Electric Stove, Granite Counter Tops, and New Stainless Steal Appliances



Washer/Dryer Hookup!



WON'T LAST LONG!! MUST SEE!!!



TEXT 470-364-2134 FOR MORE INFORMATION

MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE.... INCOME MUST EQUAL AT LEAST 3 XS RENT .... EXCELLENT REFERENCES REQUIRED !!



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE ONLINE AT WWW.BRAVOREALTYGA.COM



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5873991)