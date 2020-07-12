Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

94 Apartments for rent in Irondale, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irondale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Irondale
1327 Labelle Street
1327 Labelle Street, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1389 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Irondale
1806 Old Dogwood - 1
1806 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1441 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
Results within 1 mile of Irondale

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)
Results within 5 miles of Irondale
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
32 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
571 Fielding Court
571 Fielding Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1924 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT!!! Come see this beautiful ranch style 3/2 full kitchen, and potential bedrooms). This home is in great condition in the highly desired Rivercrest subdivision. Level lot with a great area for entertaining, cookouts, and get-togethers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9141 Homewood Dr.
9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1416 sqft
This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! - On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9232 Tee Trce
9232 Tee Trace, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
Welcome tenants to this Newly Renovated 3 BR/2 BA/2 Car Garage ranch style home. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
222 Peartree
222 Peartree Lane, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1028 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths also has a bonus room. The property sits on a corner lot with a fence in the good size backyard. Family neighborhood with good schools.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1802 Deer Crossing way
1802 Deer Crossing Way, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
This is a Beautiful spacious home in quiet well kept neighborhood just minute away from downtown Jonesboro and Lake Jodeco! Entertain your family and friends at home with tons of parking, and so many different areas in the home.

1 of 36

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lovejoy
11360 Kayla Drive
11360 Kayla Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1456 sqft
Make it home for the holidays! Beautifully redone, with warm beige paint tones, new carpet and new flooring, even new toilets in the entire home.

1 of 32

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lovejoy
2305 Nicole Dr
2305 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1523 sqft
Let's Celebrate Winter with App Fees Waived by entering promo code CELEBRATE when you apply! Fabulous updated two-story traditional home featuring large fireside great room, dining, and great updated kitchen boasting stained wood cabinetry and
Results within 10 miles of Irondale
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Irondale, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irondale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

