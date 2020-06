Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home with plenty of great features to offer! Expansive custom kitchen with gorgeous counter tops and ample cabinets and shelving space for all your organization needs. Vaulted ceilings bring elegance into your new home while an abundance of windows bring in beautiful natural lighting. The heart of your new home may be the stunning stone fireplace in the family room, the perfect spot for warming up on cool fall evenings. A spacious fenced in yard gives your pups or little ones space to run around and tire themselves out, while the patio gives you the perfect spot to relax or park a grill for great outdoor entertaining. A value this excellent will be gone in no time, so hurry! Call today to schedule your showing.