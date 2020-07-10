/
18 Apartments for rent in Hiram, GA with washer-dryer
363 Greystone Parkway
363 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1264 sqft
Easy 1 level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Great Family Community with Pool and Playground! Open Floor Plan. Hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! Level Backyard. HOA covers front lawn maintenance.
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
314 Boulder Run
314 Boulder Run, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
WOW!! Check out this 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom Ranch Style Home located in Hiram, Georgia. This property includes hardwood floors throughout the main area, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with a huge bar, stainless steel appliances and granite.
69 Lazarus Dr
69 Lazarus Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1961 sqft
*For Rent* 4br/2ba Ranch home with a Bonus room above that can be used as a 4th br/teen suite/office. Bright Open Floor plan with a Soaring High Vaulted Ceiling in the Fireside Family room open to the kitchen and Dining room.
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
119 Magazine Street
119 Magazine Street, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2217 sqft
Location Location! This awesome gem is nestled right near downtown Dallas! Less than 1/2 mile from the Silver Comet Trail, 2 mi from Courthouse Square, & only 4 mi from the hospital! Master on main, 2 bedrooms up, & a huge loft area are great so
604 Victorian Circle
604 Victorian Circle, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2385 sqft
Looking for a large home? This 4 bed, 3 full bath, split level home has so much to offer.
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Mirror Lake
5006 Serenity Point Lane
5006 Serenity Point Lane, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1860 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,860 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
2871 Carnegie Way SW
2871 Carnegie Way Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2934 sqft
All Utilities Included!!! Newly refurbished basement featuring 2 bedrooms, living room and dining area, full kitchen, laundry room and standing shower bathroom.
Mill Glen
5388 Mill Lake Dr
5388 Mill Lake Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,980
3513 sqft
This sprawling 5 bedroom, 4 bath house sits on a large corner lot in the family friendly Mill Glen neighborhood.
40 Dennis Circle
40 Dennis Court, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,140 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Mirror Lake
2004 Creek Pointe Way
2004 Creek Pointe Way, Villa Rica, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3800 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home In Prestigious Mirror Lake! Stunning Entry Opens To Marble & Hardwood Flooring.
Mirror Lake
2762 Nautical Way
2762 Nautical Way, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2194 sqft
Want to feel like you are living on Wisteria Lane from Desperate Housewives?? This is your house! White picket fences and similar architectural style houses. This is a 3 BR, 2.
132 Rushing Creek Trail Trail
132 Rushing Creek Trail, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 Rushing Creek Trail Trail in Paulding County. View photos, descriptions and more!
