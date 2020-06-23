88 High Point Way

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story house located in the gated community of Highland Falls community in Hiram. Easy access to everywhere! Garden tub and a separate shower in the master bath. Room to spread out with living areas! Must see this home to believe! Plenty of kitchen space, office work space on the main level with a special made island in the kitchen. Stainless steel side by side refrigerator. Washer and dryer on the second level, 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet