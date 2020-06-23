All apartments in Hiram
Find more places like 88 High Point Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hiram, GA
/
88 High Point Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

88 High Point Way

88 High Point Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hiram
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

88 High Point Way, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story house located in the gated community of Highland Falls community in Hiram. Easy access to everywhere! Garden tub and a separate shower in the master bath. Room to spread out with living areas! Must see this home to believe! Plenty of kitchen space, office work space on the main level with a special made island in the kitchen. Stainless steel side by side refrigerator. Washer and dryer on the second level, 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 High Point Way have any available units?
88 High Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 88 High Point Way have?
Some of 88 High Point Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 High Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
88 High Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 High Point Way pet-friendly?
No, 88 High Point Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 88 High Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 88 High Point Way offers parking.
Does 88 High Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 High Point Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 High Point Way have a pool?
No, 88 High Point Way does not have a pool.
Does 88 High Point Way have accessible units?
No, 88 High Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 88 High Point Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 High Point Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 High Point Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 High Point Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Hiram 1 BedroomsHiram 2 Bedrooms
Hiram 3 BedroomsHiram Dog Friendly Apartments
Hiram Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College