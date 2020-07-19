All apartments in Hiram
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

54 Greystone Way

54 Greystone Way · No Longer Available
Location

54 Greystone Way, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Attractive Home in Cozy Hiram Paulding County
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,264 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This r

(RLNE5656723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Greystone Way have any available units?
54 Greystone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 54 Greystone Way have?
Some of 54 Greystone Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Greystone Way currently offering any rent specials?
54 Greystone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Greystone Way pet-friendly?
No, 54 Greystone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 54 Greystone Way offer parking?
No, 54 Greystone Way does not offer parking.
Does 54 Greystone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Greystone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Greystone Way have a pool?
Yes, 54 Greystone Way has a pool.
Does 54 Greystone Way have accessible units?
No, 54 Greystone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Greystone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Greystone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Greystone Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Greystone Way has units with air conditioning.
