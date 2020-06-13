/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:13 AM
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hiram, GA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
4 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
147 Highland Falls Drive
147 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1608 sqft
This nice home has new paint and carpet and is located in a desirable area, near shops, transportation and restaurants. Features 2 story great room and private wooded back yard. Ready to rent!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
363 Greystone Parkway
363 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1264 sqft
Easy 1 level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Great Family Community with Pool and Playground! Open Floor Plan. Hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! Level Backyard. HOA covers front lawn maintenance.
1 of 20
Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
124 Cagle Way
124 Cagle Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1478 sqft
OWN OR RENT. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in a Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse community! Beautiful pavilion trails and a fishing lake to enjoy year round. Beautiful wood floors on the main. Spacious Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Hiram
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
234 Dublin Way
234 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Cranbrooke Drive
18 Cranbrooke Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
298 Arrowhead Drive
298 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Arrowhead Dr
351 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1530 sqft
3/2.5 Master Up, Swim N'hood minutes to shopping - Property Id: 236738 Great house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located just minutes to all the great shopping in Hiram. Easy access to Interstate 20.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
17 Majestic Court
17 Majestic Court, Paulding County, GA
Don't miss out on this 6 bed 3 bath home located in Hiram. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and provides a view of the family room. Formal living room and dining room. Bedroom and full bath on main level.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
1 of 17
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
1 of 27
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
7 Graison Lane
7 Graison Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,456 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Hiram
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
431 Ivy Crest Drive
431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4758 Saddleridge Road
4758 Saddleridge Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1213 Kingsbury Lane
1213 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
118 Creekview Lane
118 Creekview Lane, Paulding County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3288 Apache Court Northwest
3288 Apache Court Northwest, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2268 sqft
Fabulous find in Powder Springs featuring spacious light filled living room with stone fireplace, elegant formal dining, and awesome kitchen boasting stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
212 Westwood Trail
212 Westwood Place, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1392 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Similar Pages
Hiram 1 BedroomsHiram 2 BedroomsHiram 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHiram 3 BedroomsHiram Apartments with Balcony
Hiram Apartments with GarageHiram Apartments with GymHiram Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHiram Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA