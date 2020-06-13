Apartment List
/
GA
/
hiram
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

65 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hiram, GA

Finding an apartment in Hiram that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
5 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Hiram
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
234 Dublin Way
234 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17 Majestic Court
17 Majestic Court, Paulding County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
3128 sqft
Don't miss out on this 6 bed 3 bath home located in Hiram. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and provides a view of the family room. Formal living room and dining room. Bedroom and full bath on main level.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2312 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
Results within 5 miles of Hiram
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
431 Ivy Crest Drive
431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4758 Saddleridge Road
4758 Saddleridge Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1213 Kingsbury Lane
1213 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3174 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3508 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
118 Creekview Lane
118 Creekview Lane, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2673 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3288 Apache Court Northwest
3288 Apache Court Northwest, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2268 sqft
Fabulous find in Powder Springs featuring spacious light filled living room with stone fireplace, elegant formal dining, and awesome kitchen boasting stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
212 Westwood Trail
212 Westwood Place, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1392 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Kingsbury Lane
1217 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
3105 sqft
Coming soon! No Showing available. Please add yourself to the waiting list.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5220 Pine Way Road
5220 Pine Way Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
1340 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
44 Riverbend Trail
44 Riverbend Trail, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1257 sqft
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
127 Blackhawk Trail
127 Black Hawk Trail, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1404 sqft
You can't miss this one! - Newly remodeled home in East Paulding. Great front porch. Newly landscaped yard, new paint inside and out, new carpet and flooring. Granite countertops in kitchens and baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4591 Muirwood Cir
4591 Muirwood Circle, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Beautifully maintained split-level 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home, great well-lit kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space; with large fenced / private back yard!!! Peaceful wooded neighborhood with good schools only minutes from shopping,

1 of 19

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
105 Birchfield Way
105 Birchfield Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2658 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated November 24 at 05:52pm
1 Unit Available
165 Bridgestone Lane
165 Bridgestone Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1815 sqft
Gorgeous and roomy 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch-style home.
Results within 10 miles of Hiram
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,006
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1555 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hiram, GA

Finding an apartment in Hiram that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Hiram 1 BedroomsHiram 2 BedroomsHiram 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHiram 3 BedroomsHiram Apartments with Balcony
Hiram Apartments with GarageHiram Apartments with GymHiram Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHiram Apartments with Parking
Hiram Apartments with PoolHiram Apartments with Washer-DryerHiram Dog Friendly ApartmentsHiram Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College