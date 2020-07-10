All apartments in Hiram
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

17 Village Gln

17 Village Glen · No Longer Available
Location

17 Village Glen, Hiram, GA 30157

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Happy New Year and welcome to your new home!!! This 3BR/2.2 BA home has lots of potential. There is also a bonus room on the main level that could be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. Minutes away are an abundance of retail stores and restaurants as well as the brand new Wellstar Hospital. Schools are also conveniently located for your children. This beautiful townhome has it all! Fully renovated with new flooring, beautiful countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as a washer and dryer, you will feel like you have walked into a brand new home, your brand new home. Call or email today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Village Gln have any available units?
17 Village Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 17 Village Gln have?
Some of 17 Village Gln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Village Gln currently offering any rent specials?
17 Village Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Village Gln pet-friendly?
No, 17 Village Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 17 Village Gln offer parking?
No, 17 Village Gln does not offer parking.
Does 17 Village Gln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Village Gln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Village Gln have a pool?
No, 17 Village Gln does not have a pool.
Does 17 Village Gln have accessible units?
No, 17 Village Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Village Gln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Village Gln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Village Gln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Village Gln does not have units with air conditioning.

