17 Village Gln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Happy New Year and welcome to your new home!!! This 3BR/2.2 BA home has lots of potential. There is also a bonus room on the main level that could be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. Minutes away are an abundance of retail stores and restaurants as well as the brand new Wellstar Hospital. Schools are also conveniently located for your children. This beautiful townhome has it all! Fully renovated with new flooring, beautiful countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as a washer and dryer, you will feel like you have walked into a brand new home, your brand new home. Call or email today to schedule a showing!