40 Wythe Street Available 04/08/20 - BRAND NEW ranch style home in newly developed neighborhood.This home features an open concept living room that connects to the kitchen. Beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops, an island, stainless steel appliances and an over sized pantry. No details were skipped in this kitchen. Just off of the living room and kitchen is the formal dining room. Further down the hall you will find two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom and then the master suite. This master suite features an over sized closet with a shoe rack and a large master bathroom. Don't forget about the fenced in yard and two car garage! Located off of West 15th Street in Hinesville, just outside of Fort Stewart Gate 7 in close proximity to shopping centers. Call today to schedule a showing to see this beautiful custom home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4740631)