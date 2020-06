Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous home in new developed Pine Ridge Subdivision. This home boasts an open floor plan downstairs with hard wood throughout. The backyard is full fenced in and holds a storage shed which is fully operational, along with a 2 car garage! Down stairs you will find a bedroom and full bathroom and upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 additional full bathrooms, a LARGE master bedroom with sitting area and master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Located just 5-10 mins from Gate 7 of Stewart!