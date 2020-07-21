Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 973 Highway 42 N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
973 Highway 42 N
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
973 Highway 42 N
973 Highway 42 N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
973 Highway 42 N, Henry County, GA 30253
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One bedroom duplex apartment for rent. Recently renovated with new flooring, fresh paint, new bath fixtures. No vouchers accepted on this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 973 Highway 42 N have any available units?
973 Highway 42 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
What amenities does 973 Highway 42 N have?
Some of 973 Highway 42 N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 973 Highway 42 N currently offering any rent specials?
973 Highway 42 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Highway 42 N pet-friendly?
No, 973 Highway 42 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 973 Highway 42 N offer parking?
No, 973 Highway 42 N does not offer parking.
Does 973 Highway 42 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 973 Highway 42 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Highway 42 N have a pool?
No, 973 Highway 42 N does not have a pool.
Does 973 Highway 42 N have accessible units?
No, 973 Highway 42 N does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Highway 42 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Highway 42 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 973 Highway 42 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 973 Highway 42 N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Conyers, GA
Jackson, GA
Morrow, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GA
McDonough, GA
Experiment, GA
Griffin, GA
Covington, GA
Riverdale, GA
Hapeville, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
East Point, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Redan, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College