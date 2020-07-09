All apartments in Henry County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:11 AM

355 Victoria Drive

355 Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

355 Victoria Drive, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Victoria Drive have any available units?
355 Victoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 355 Victoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
355 Victoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Victoria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Victoria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 355 Victoria Drive offer parking?
No, 355 Victoria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 355 Victoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Victoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Victoria Drive have a pool?
No, 355 Victoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 355 Victoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 355 Victoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Victoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Victoria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Victoria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Victoria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
