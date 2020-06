Amenities

Unique 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath loft in a 1920 historic school house converted in 2007. This building is the only structure on the historic registry for Hapeville and it takes you back in time with a modern twist. It is conveniently located near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and Porsche. In walking distance of downtown Hapeville shops and restaurants. Features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors, and exposed bricks. Parking area provides a secured gate. Please call or text Michelle at 678-439-6485 to schedule a showing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/600-college-st-hapeville-ga-30354-usa-unit-204/1e2c92d7-276d-4c0c-a6e0-eced60e72e2e



(RLNE5766933)