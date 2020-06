Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Move-In Ready, Stylish home with garage within 1 mile to all of the fun of downtown Hapeville! Hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with pass through bar to living room. Efficient windows with charming shutters for privacy. Upgraded bath with walk in shower and storage. Two ample bedrooms with closet space. Generous fenced yard. Single car garage. Alarm system.