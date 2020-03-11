426 Dorsey Rd

Amenities

Beautifully RENOVATED move-in ready bungalow minutes from adorable downtown Hapeville! This 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on a quiet street and overlooks the park. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless appliances. New - New - See photos! All electric. Location is easy access to all of Atlanta and Airport and close to Hapeville Porsche HQ. (BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM HAS BEEN INSTALLED. NEW REFRIGERATOR WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN AND A FINAL TOUCH CLEAN WILL BE DONE PRIOR TO MOVE IN) Pets will be considered based on breed.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8Yu3PeM2wPC



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.