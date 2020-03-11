All apartments in Hapeville
426 Dorsey Rd
426 Dorsey Rd

426 Dorsey Road · No Longer Available
Location

426 Dorsey Road, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully RENOVATED move-in ready bungalow minutes from adorable downtown Hapeville! This 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on a quiet street and overlooks the park. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless appliances. New - New - See photos! All electric. Location is easy access to all of Atlanta and Airport and close to Hapeville Porsche HQ. (BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM HAS BEEN INSTALLED. NEW REFRIGERATOR WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN AND A FINAL TOUCH CLEAN WILL BE DONE PRIOR TO MOVE IN) Pets will be considered based on breed.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8Yu3PeM2wPC

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Dorsey Rd have any available units?
426 Dorsey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
What amenities does 426 Dorsey Rd have?
Some of 426 Dorsey Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Dorsey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
426 Dorsey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Dorsey Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Dorsey Rd is pet friendly.
Does 426 Dorsey Rd offer parking?
No, 426 Dorsey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 426 Dorsey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Dorsey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Dorsey Rd have a pool?
No, 426 Dorsey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 426 Dorsey Rd have accessible units?
No, 426 Dorsey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Dorsey Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Dorsey Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Dorsey Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 426 Dorsey Rd has units with air conditioning.
