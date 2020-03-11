426 Dorsey Rd

Amenities
Beautifully RENOVATED move-in ready bungalow minutes from adorable downtown Hapeville! This 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on a quiet street and overlooks the park. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless appliances. New - New - See photos! All electric. Location is easy access to all of Atlanta and Airport and close to Hapeville Porsche HQ. (BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM HAS BEEN INSTALLED. NEW REFRIGERATOR WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN AND A FINAL TOUCH CLEAN WILL BE DONE PRIOR TO MOVE IN) Pets will be considered based on breed.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8Yu3PeM2wPC
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
