Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This property has dual zoning commercial/residential. The property is located in one of Hapeville's sought after Communities. This adorable renovation can be used as an office (insurance, real estate, group home, daycare) or the perfect cottage home. Privacy fenced yard, front porch, covered parking, hardwood floors through-out, kitchen with eating area. Available to show Wednesday 7/10/19. Call agent for code.