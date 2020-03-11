All apartments in Hapeville
Find more places like 3361 Myrtle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hapeville, GA
/
3361 Myrtle Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:24 PM

3361 Myrtle Street

3361 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hapeville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3361 Myrtle Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** You will love this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home freshly painted with hardwood floors. Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space with appliances. Bright and Sunny Living Room and Separate Dining Room all open to each other. Spacious Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath. Beautiful Deck on the back for outdoor cookouts. Enjoy the Screened in Front Porch without the bugs. 1 Car detached Garage for either your car or a workshop. Minutes from downtown Hapeville, shopping, restaurants and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3361 Myrtle Street have any available units?
3361 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
Is 3361 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3361 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3361 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3361 Myrtle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 3361 Myrtle Street offer parking?
Yes, 3361 Myrtle Street offers parking.
Does 3361 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3361 Myrtle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3361 Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 3361 Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 3361 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 3361 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3361 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3361 Myrtle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3361 Myrtle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3361 Myrtle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave
Hapeville, GA 30354

Similar Pages

Hapeville 1 BedroomsHapeville Accessible Apartments
Hapeville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hapeville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GA
Lovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College