3361 Myrtle Street

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

***Available Now*** You will love this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home freshly painted with hardwood floors. Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space with appliances. Bright and Sunny Living Room and Separate Dining Room all open to each other. Spacious Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath. Beautiful Deck on the back for outdoor cookouts. Enjoy the Screened in Front Porch without the bugs. 1 Car detached Garage for either your car or a workshop. Minutes from downtown Hapeville, shopping, restaurants and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.