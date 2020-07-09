233 Birch St

Amenities
JUST RENOVATED! Make this cozy 3BR/1BA ranch in Hapeville your home. Located next to I-75, you'll love the convenience of being just a few minutes from Mid-Town, Lakewood Amphitheater, shopping and restaurants. The home has been beautifully renovated and boasts of 3 good sized bedrooms, a galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry, a separate dining room and a fenced yard. Flooring is a combination of hardwood, carpet and vinyl.
*electric washer/ dryer connections
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.