233 Birch St

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

JUST RENOVATED! Make this cozy 3BR/1BA ranch in Hapeville your home. Located next to I-75, you'll love the convenience of being just a few minutes from Mid-Town, Lakewood Amphitheater, shopping and restaurants. The home has been beautifully renovated and boasts of 3 good sized bedrooms, a galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry, a separate dining room and a fenced yard. Flooring is a combination of hardwood, carpet and vinyl.

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



