Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM

233 Birch St

233 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

233 Birch Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
JUST RENOVATED! Make this cozy 3BR/1BA ranch in Hapeville your home. Located next to I-75, you'll love the convenience of being just a few minutes from Mid-Town, Lakewood Amphitheater, shopping and restaurants. The home has been beautifully renovated and boasts of 3 good sized bedrooms, a galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry, a separate dining room and a fenced yard. Flooring is a combination of hardwood, carpet and vinyl.
*electric washer/ dryer connections

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
