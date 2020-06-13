Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Hampton, GA with balcony

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
97 Mallie Court
97 Mallie Court, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1464 sqft
Updated Hampton Home Features an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)
Results within 5 miles of Hampton

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Pates Lake
1 Unit Available
244 Water Oaks Court
244 Water Oaks Court, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
Almost a park-like setting. Quietly nestled into a peaceful cul-de-sac. Two story entry foyer. Separate living and dining room. Bright eat-in kitchen. Access to the rear deck off the family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
585 Chastleton Drive
585 Chastleton Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2582 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
628 Christina Pl
628 Christina Place, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3363 sqft
If it's space that you are looking for, this is the one. It has front and rear stairs. If you was to relax, cool out in your jetted tub. This home also comes with it's own washer and drtyer. Talking about neighborhood amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
358 Southgate Dr
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
the gables at heron bay. cottage style home, level. fenced back yard. step less, split-bedroom plan. this one wont last long!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2805 Expressway B 21
2805 North Expressway, Spalding County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
528 sqft
Great condo community in secluded area, right off I 85. 1 BR unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, private balcony. No parking issues, open lot with plenty of room.

1 of 36

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11360 Kayla Drive
11360 Kayla Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1456 sqft
Make it home for the holidays! Beautifully redone, with warm beige paint tones, new carpet and new flooring, even new toilets in the entire home.
Results within 10 miles of Hampton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1479 sqft
Excellent location close to movie theater, Blalock Reservoir and Eagle's Landing Country Club. Units feature backsplash, built-in microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Community offers pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1519 sqft
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hampton, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hampton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

