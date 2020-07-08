All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 995 Donington Cir SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
995 Donington Cir SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

995 Donington Cir SE

995 Donington Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

995 Donington Circle Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Single Family House in Lawrenceville

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 2432 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

The unit is close to Simonton Elementary School, Publix Super Market at The Village Shoppes at Simonton, Sparkles Family Fun Center, Lovin Elementary, Starling Elementary School, Grayson Elementary School, Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and many more.

Property Address: 995 Donington Cir SE, Lawrenceville, Gwinnett, Georgia, 30045.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5900012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Donington Cir SE have any available units?
995 Donington Cir SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 995 Donington Cir SE have?
Some of 995 Donington Cir SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Donington Cir SE currently offering any rent specials?
995 Donington Cir SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Donington Cir SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 Donington Cir SE is pet friendly.
Does 995 Donington Cir SE offer parking?
Yes, 995 Donington Cir SE offers parking.
Does 995 Donington Cir SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 Donington Cir SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Donington Cir SE have a pool?
No, 995 Donington Cir SE does not have a pool.
Does 995 Donington Cir SE have accessible units?
No, 995 Donington Cir SE does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Donington Cir SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 Donington Cir SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 995 Donington Cir SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 995 Donington Cir SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College