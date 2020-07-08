Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Single Family House in Lawrenceville



This 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 2432 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.



The unit is close to Simonton Elementary School, Publix Super Market at The Village Shoppes at Simonton, Sparkles Family Fun Center, Lovin Elementary, Starling Elementary School, Grayson Elementary School, Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and many more.



Property Address: 995 Donington Cir SE, Lawrenceville, Gwinnett, Georgia, 30045.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179

We look forward to connecting with you!



