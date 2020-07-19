871 Berryman Place

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular 5 bed, 3 bath, 2805 sq. ft. home in Lawrenceville, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Plenty of space in this home. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and lots of counter space. Breakfast area just off kitchen with private back yard view! Cozy living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Formal dining and living areas. Spectacular master suite features sitting room, dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms and game room! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.