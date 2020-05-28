All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

8483 Hightower Trail

8483 Hightower Trl · No Longer Available
Location

8483 Hightower Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
CUTE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE NORRIS LAKE SUBDIVISION OFFERING NICE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA, COZY FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, RELAXING GARDEN TUB IN MASTER, AND LARGE BACK DECK OVERLOOKING BACK!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8483 Hightower Trail have any available units?
8483 Hightower Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 8483 Hightower Trail have?
Some of 8483 Hightower Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8483 Hightower Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8483 Hightower Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8483 Hightower Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8483 Hightower Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 8483 Hightower Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8483 Hightower Trail offers parking.
Does 8483 Hightower Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8483 Hightower Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8483 Hightower Trail have a pool?
No, 8483 Hightower Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8483 Hightower Trail have accessible units?
No, 8483 Hightower Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8483 Hightower Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8483 Hightower Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 8483 Hightower Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8483 Hightower Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
