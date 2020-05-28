CUTE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE NORRIS LAKE SUBDIVISION OFFERING NICE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA, COZY FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, RELAXING GARDEN TUB IN MASTER, AND LARGE BACK DECK OVERLOOKING BACK!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8483 Hightower Trail have any available units?
8483 Hightower Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 8483 Hightower Trail have?
Some of 8483 Hightower Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8483 Hightower Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8483 Hightower Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.