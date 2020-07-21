All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast
Last updated August 28 2019 at 5:06 PM

770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast

770 Amelia Grove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

770 Amelia Grove Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch in Lawrenceville.
Enter your home with a view of the family room and new hardwood like LVP flooring in the family room, dining room and kitchen.
Enjoy the open floor plan and modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

The 3 bedrooms have new carpet and feature ceiling fans.

Access to the partially fenced in backyard is from the family room.

Schools: Elem - Jenkins; Middle - Jordan; High - Central Gwinnett

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Video Tour

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for puppies under 1 2months and aggressive breed dogs
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent
Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases
============================================
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application
Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast have any available units?
770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast have?
Some of 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 770 Amelia Grove Lane Southeast has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College