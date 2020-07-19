All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 Cedar Farms Drive

723 Cedar Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

723 Cedar Farms Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Cedar Farms Drive have any available units?
723 Cedar Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 723 Cedar Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
723 Cedar Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Cedar Farms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Cedar Farms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 723 Cedar Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 723 Cedar Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 723 Cedar Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Cedar Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Cedar Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 723 Cedar Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 723 Cedar Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 723 Cedar Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Cedar Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Cedar Farms Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Cedar Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Cedar Farms Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
