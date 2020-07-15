6595 Story Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, like new town-home w/great floor plan. Very spacious, largest model in subdivision. Perfectly maintained w/upgrades from original builder. Hardwood floors on main level. Spacious Foyer, living room, large gourmet kitchen with island, custom cabinets, granite counter tops and breakfast area. Completely fenced, private backyard. Oversize master w/huge walk in closet. Master bath with double vanities, separate tub and shower. Two car garage with built ins. Conveniently located, close to I-85, Lawrenceville highway, Singleton Rd, Walmart, shopping & dining