Gwinnett County, GA
6595 Story Circle
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

6595 Story Circle

6595 Story Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6595 Story Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, like new town-home w/great floor plan. Very spacious, largest model in subdivision. Perfectly maintained w/upgrades from original builder. Hardwood floors on main level. Spacious Foyer, living room, large gourmet kitchen with island, custom cabinets, granite counter tops and breakfast area. Completely fenced, private backyard. Oversize master w/huge walk in closet. Master bath with double vanities, separate tub and shower. Two car garage with built ins. Conveniently located, close to I-85, Lawrenceville highway, Singleton Rd, Walmart, shopping & dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6595 Story Circle have any available units?
6595 Story Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6595 Story Circle have?
Some of 6595 Story Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6595 Story Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6595 Story Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6595 Story Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6595 Story Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6595 Story Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6595 Story Circle offers parking.
Does 6595 Story Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6595 Story Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6595 Story Circle have a pool?
No, 6595 Story Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6595 Story Circle have accessible units?
No, 6595 Story Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6595 Story Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6595 Story Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6595 Story Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6595 Story Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
