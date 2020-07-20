Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6066 Bridgefield Street
6066 Bridgefield St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6066 Bridgefield St, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained, new paint and ready to move in town home. Very big master bed room with Walk in closet. Great neighborhood, accessible to the shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6066 Bridgefield Street have any available units?
6066 Bridgefield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 6066 Bridgefield Street have?
Some of 6066 Bridgefield Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6066 Bridgefield Street currently offering any rent specials?
6066 Bridgefield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6066 Bridgefield Street pet-friendly?
No, 6066 Bridgefield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 6066 Bridgefield Street offer parking?
Yes, 6066 Bridgefield Street offers parking.
Does 6066 Bridgefield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6066 Bridgefield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6066 Bridgefield Street have a pool?
No, 6066 Bridgefield Street does not have a pool.
Does 6066 Bridgefield Street have accessible units?
No, 6066 Bridgefield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6066 Bridgefield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6066 Bridgefield Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6066 Bridgefield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6066 Bridgefield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
