Gwinnett County, GA
/
605 Alcovy Hills Dr
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 Alcovy Hills Dr
605 Alcovy Hills Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
605 Alcovy Hills Drive Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30045
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/30/19 Spacious house in a great school district - Property Id: 165470
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165470p
Property Id 165470
(RLNE5214725)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Alcovy Hills Dr have any available units?
605 Alcovy Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 605 Alcovy Hills Dr have?
Some of 605 Alcovy Hills Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 Alcovy Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
605 Alcovy Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Alcovy Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Alcovy Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 605 Alcovy Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 605 Alcovy Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 605 Alcovy Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Alcovy Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Alcovy Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 605 Alcovy Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 605 Alcovy Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 605 Alcovy Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Alcovy Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Alcovy Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Alcovy Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Alcovy Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
