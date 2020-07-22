Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
602 Saddlewood Dr
602 Saddlewood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
602 Saddlewood Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Ready-to-move-in with everything new inside and new roof, new driveway. Great school district close to I-85/Mall of Georgia with all the amenities of life, close to parks, 316, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Saddlewood Dr have any available units?
602 Saddlewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 602 Saddlewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
602 Saddlewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Saddlewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 602 Saddlewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 602 Saddlewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 602 Saddlewood Dr offers parking.
Does 602 Saddlewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Saddlewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Saddlewood Dr have a pool?
No, 602 Saddlewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 602 Saddlewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 602 Saddlewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Saddlewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Saddlewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Saddlewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Saddlewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
