All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 585 Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
585 Lake Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 9:07 AM

585 Lake Drive

585 Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

585 Lake Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Lake Drive have any available units?
585 Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 585 Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
585 Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 585 Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 585 Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 585 Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 585 Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 585 Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 585 Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 585 Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College