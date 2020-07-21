5632 Estates Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07ff01b05b ---- Perfectly located home in quiet community with quick access to I-85 and Jimmy Carter, Gwinnett Village/shopping and dining, and more! Surprisingly spacious with a great floorplan, cozy fireplace in front living room, separate laundry room, and ample parking. Don\'t miss this great opportunity!!! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. PLEASE NOTE: Property should be ready for showing beginning sometime during the week of 5/20. Check back for updates if you\'re interested in scheduling a showing! Electric Stove/Oven Range