Gwinnett County, GA
540 Telfair Ct
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

540 Telfair Ct

540 Telfair Court · No Longer Available
Location

540 Telfair Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Get ready to call this newly renovated apartment, in a supreme location, your next home! Fantastic location. Kitchen features new white shaker cabinets, new granite counters, new appliances, new flooring, carpet, paint, light fixtures, bath fixtures. All paint colors and materials are neutra to match your furnishings. New HVAC and water heater for energy efficiency. Brand new deck off the kitchen. All of this in Collins Hill HS district. Close to all shopping and I-85, McGinnis Ferry, Old Peachtree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Telfair Ct have any available units?
540 Telfair Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 540 Telfair Ct have?
Some of 540 Telfair Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Telfair Ct currently offering any rent specials?
540 Telfair Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Telfair Ct pet-friendly?
No, 540 Telfair Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 540 Telfair Ct offer parking?
No, 540 Telfair Ct does not offer parking.
Does 540 Telfair Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Telfair Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Telfair Ct have a pool?
No, 540 Telfair Ct does not have a pool.
Does 540 Telfair Ct have accessible units?
No, 540 Telfair Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Telfair Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Telfair Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Telfair Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 540 Telfair Ct has units with air conditioning.
