540 Telfair Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Get ready to call this newly renovated apartment, in a supreme location, your next home! Fantastic location. Kitchen features new white shaker cabinets, new granite counters, new appliances, new flooring, carpet, paint, light fixtures, bath fixtures. All paint colors and materials are neutra to match your furnishings. New HVAC and water heater for energy efficiency. Brand new deck off the kitchen. All of this in Collins Hill HS district. Close to all shopping and I-85, McGinnis Ferry, Old Peachtree.